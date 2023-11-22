ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.