ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $185.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $114.61 and a 52-week high of $215.77.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at $37,157,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $1,548,236.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,129 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,887. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.