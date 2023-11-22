ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $1,612,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

