ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

