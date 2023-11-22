ProShare Advisors LLC Has $12.37 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $363.80 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $364.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.30. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

