ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.56 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,802,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.