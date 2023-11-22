ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

