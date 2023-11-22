ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

