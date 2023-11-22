ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 231,724 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sirius XM worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 143,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

