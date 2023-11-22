ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,491 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

