ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 54,603,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,471,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.