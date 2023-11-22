Protective Life Corp Has $7.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Protective Life Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Protective Life Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Protective Life Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. 1,830,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

