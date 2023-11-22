Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,631. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

