Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 43.32% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.19. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92,366.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

