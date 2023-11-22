Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ero Copper by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ero Copper by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.