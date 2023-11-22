Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

