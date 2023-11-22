Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

