Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Reduced by Analyst

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.
127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
