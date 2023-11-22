Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Lifted by Zacks Research

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $40.58 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $470.60 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.68 and its 200 day moving average is $453.71. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.