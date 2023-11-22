Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

