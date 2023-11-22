Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

