QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $125,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
