QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,596.06

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $158,636.43 and $11,596.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.74 or 1.00160563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151839 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,132.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.