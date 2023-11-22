Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 377,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 124,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Radius Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 24.98 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of C$10.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

