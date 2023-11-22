Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

BBWI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 278,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,633. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

