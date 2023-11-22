Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. 64,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.