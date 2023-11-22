Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $911,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,377 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 50,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.