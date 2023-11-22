Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $3.38 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 102,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,442. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

