Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,035,000 after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $204,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $134.61. 126,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

