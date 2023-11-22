Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases New Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 354,358 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -205.71 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $2,199,234 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FLYW. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

