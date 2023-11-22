RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.29. 81,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 240,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYZB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYZB

RayzeBio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65.

In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RayzeBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000.

RayzeBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.