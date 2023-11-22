RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $293,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

