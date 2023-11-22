RBO & Co. LLC Sells 122,069 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,069 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

