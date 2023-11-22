Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued on Sunday, November 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Real Matters Price Performance

