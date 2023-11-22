Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2023 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2023 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $115.24 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,401,877.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,401,877.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,129 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,887. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 737.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 12.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 62.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

