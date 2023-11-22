Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 174.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $267.33 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

