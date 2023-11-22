Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.06

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 73634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.66) to GBX 2,860 ($35.78) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.52) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Relx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

