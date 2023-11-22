Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.06

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 73634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.66) to GBX 2,860 ($35.78) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.52) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.
Relx Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Relx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
