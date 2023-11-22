Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $52.38 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $52.38 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

