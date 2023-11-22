Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.92. 428,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,140. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

