Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.