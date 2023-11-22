Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $131.44. 1,519,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,880. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

