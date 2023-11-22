Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. 373,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.