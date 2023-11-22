Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $977.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,632. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $874.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

