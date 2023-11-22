Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 797,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,004. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

