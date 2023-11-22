Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.75. 140,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.59. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

