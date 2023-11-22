Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,438 shares of company stock worth $711,789. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,638. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

