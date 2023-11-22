Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $338.50. 382,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

