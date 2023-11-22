Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. 1,125,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,542. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

