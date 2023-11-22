Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,411. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.57.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

