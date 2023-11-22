Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.19. 2,886,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,689. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.70 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

